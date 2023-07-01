United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.54

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 680721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. TheStreet cut United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CL King downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

