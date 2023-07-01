Utrust Price Tops $0.0731 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $36.56 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

