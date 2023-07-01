VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Head-To-Head Survey

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VAALCO Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $354.33 million 1.13 $51.89 million $0.56 6.71 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 11.80% 28.65% 14.81% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy



VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies



Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

