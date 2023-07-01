Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Reduced by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.04.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.