Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Value Exchange International Stock Performance

Shares of Value Exchange International stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Value Exchange International Company Profile

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company offers credit and debit card processing services to multinational retailers. It also provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing of software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

