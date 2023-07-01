Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Value Exchange International Stock Performance
Shares of Value Exchange International stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
Value Exchange International Company Profile
