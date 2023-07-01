VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0.5%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. 2,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck China Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,932 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

