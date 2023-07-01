VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Announces $0.26 Dividend

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS DURA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.87. 20,482 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $101.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Get VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.