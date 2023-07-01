VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:HYD)

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1746 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 509,596 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

