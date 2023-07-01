VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:SMI)

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0996 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:SMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 76 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

Institutional Trading of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

