VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Declares $0.09 Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 178,862 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,954,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.