VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BATS:MIG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.
