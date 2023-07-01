VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Plans $0.05 Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock remained flat at $22.30 on Friday. 44,958 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 319,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.