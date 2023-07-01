Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Decreased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $106.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.