Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on July 7th

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCEB stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

