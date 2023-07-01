Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7264 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EDV opened at $86.92 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $106.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.40 and a 200 day moving average of $619.48.

EDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.42) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.55) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. Also, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total value of $379,050,000.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 136,274 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

