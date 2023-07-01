Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

