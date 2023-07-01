Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,137,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,509. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

