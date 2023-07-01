Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.24 and last traded at C$30.24. Approximately 70,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 94,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.17.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.72.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.