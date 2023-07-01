Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.24 and last traded at C$30.24. Approximately 70,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 94,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

