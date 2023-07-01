Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2452 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $74.91 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 219.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 181.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

