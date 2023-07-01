Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 272.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $235.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $236.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.23 and its 200-day moving average is $199.72.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

