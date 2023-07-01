Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

