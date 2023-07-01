Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.