Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

