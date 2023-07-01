Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

