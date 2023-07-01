Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

