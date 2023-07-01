Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VOO stock opened at $407.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.12. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

