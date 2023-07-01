Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. 5,612,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

