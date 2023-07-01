Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $197.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

