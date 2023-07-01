VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VEON Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. VEON has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

