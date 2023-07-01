Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Hits $589,596.65

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $7.04 million and $589,596.65 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,579.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00349374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.44 or 0.00926881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00539856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00066728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00163749 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,096,235 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

