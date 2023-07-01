Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 822,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,272.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NENTF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Viaplay Group AB has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $30.10.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

See Also

