Vow Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $180.88 million and $486,844.04 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,268,764 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

