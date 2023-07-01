Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 17th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGA opened at $8.53 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

