Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00010493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $89.53 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.10947589 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,386,840.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

