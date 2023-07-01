Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

