Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $237,271,590.99 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58.

On Friday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44.

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

