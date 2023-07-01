Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $237,271,590.99 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58.
- On Friday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60.
- On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44.
- On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $158.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.