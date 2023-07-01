Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.96 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.96 million and $1.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,754,010 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.