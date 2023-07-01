Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the May 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.