Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.07% of Waters worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $266.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.25. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.18 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

