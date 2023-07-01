Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 124,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

