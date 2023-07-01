Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

MLTX opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

