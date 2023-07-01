Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 299,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,952. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

