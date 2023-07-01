Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

C stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

