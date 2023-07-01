Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.4 %

WAL stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

