Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the May 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. 73,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,967. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

