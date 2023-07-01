Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAFree Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

WIA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 486,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,646. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,132,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

