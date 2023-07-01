Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
WIA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 486,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,646. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
