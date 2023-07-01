Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

WIA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 486,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,646. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,132,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

