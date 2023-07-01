Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.62. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 18,372 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.