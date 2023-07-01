Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.62. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 18,372 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

