Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 110.3% in June

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
