Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 110.3% in June

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

