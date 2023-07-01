Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $35.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.