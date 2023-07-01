Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

